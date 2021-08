On Tuesday morning, an army helicopter crashed near the Ranjit Sagar Dam in Punjab’s Pathankot, but the pilot and co-pilot were unharmed.

The Indian Army’s 254 AA helicopter crashed around 10.20 a.m., and the rescue operation is currently underway by police and the NDRF. A military team has also arrived on the scene to assess the damage.

The dam is located about 30 km from Pathankot in Punjab.

Further details are awaited.