Covid-19 relaxations in Mumbai, shops can stay open till 10pm

Mumbai: Following Maharashtra’s relaxation of COVID-19 curbs in many districts for traders, the Mumbai civic body on Monday approved allowing all shops to remain open until 10 pm on all days, as well as a resumption of shooting for films and television serials. The new guidelines were released by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner I S Chahal on Monday night.

Despite Mumbai reporting a low number of new cases of COVID-19, the order is silent on allowing commoners to travel in suburban trains. According to the Maharashtra health department, Mumbai reported 259 new cases and nine deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 7,35,366 and the number of fatalities to 15,908. The order stated all establishments and shops under the BMC’s jurisdiction will be allowed to stay open till 10 pm on all days of the week. However, restaurants and hotels can only remain open till 4 pm.

Additionally, the civic body allowed all indoor and outdoor games and sports clubs to operate except for swimming and other games involving physical contact. The order states they can operate every day during regular hours. In Mumbai, shooting for films and television serials is permitted as well. Civic authorities have warned of strict enforcement if people fail to use COVID-compliant behavior in public.

On Monday evening, the Maharashtra government announced more relaxation of coronavirus curbs in 25 districts with a low positivity rate, extending the hours of operation of shops and allowing shopping malls to operate. According to the guidelines, all government offices and private offices can operate at full capacity. Shops and other establishments which are permitted to operate until 4 pm can now stay open until 8 pm and till 3 pm on Saturdays.