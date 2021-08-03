DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsdeathNewsIndiaNEWSMobile Apps

Decomposed bodies of two sisters found hanging at Navi Mumbai flat

Aug 3, 2021, 02:16 pm IST

Mumbai: Two sisters’ bodies were discovered hanging in a decomposed state in their flat in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai colony, said a police officer.

The incident came to light on Monday after the neighbours of the deceased – Laxmi Panthari (33) and her sister Sneha Panthari (26) – complained of a bad odour coming from their unit in a housing society in Airoli’s Sector 10 and alerted the police.

‘The police broke open the flat’s door lock and found the women hanging from a ceiling. It appears that the sisters hanged themselves, based on the initial investigation,’ an official from Rabale police station said.

The Police, according to him, has registered a case of accidental death. The two women, who used to take private lessons in their home, seldom mingled with their neighbours. They had lost their father a few years ago and that their mother had committed suicide. The two ladies were last seen on Friday.

The matter is being investigated further, the official added.

