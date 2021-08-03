I’ll forever feel guilty to be alive: Yashika Anand on losing friend in car accident

Yashika Aanand, a former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant and south actress, recently had a car accident while driving with her pals and was admitted to the hospital in serious condition. Now, she took to her Instagram handle to express her grief over her best friend Pavani’s death. Yashika said in a lengthy note that she will never be able to forgive herself and will live a life of guilt.

Yashika Aanand met with a car accident on East Coast Road in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, on June 25. Her car slammed through the median and fell in a neighbouring pit as she was travelling with her companions.

According to the reports, Vallichetti Pavani, one of Yashika’s pals, died on the scene. The accident occurred at around 1 am. As per witnesses, the SUV in which Yashika was travelling with her companions was speeding and lost control, crashing into the median.

On Tuesday, in her Instagram post, Yashika wrote: ‘I really can’t express what I’m going through right now. I will forever feel guilty to be alive. I don’t know if I should thank God for saving me from that tragic accident or blame God my whole life for taking away my best friend from me.’

“I really miss you each second Pavani. I know you can never forgive me. I’m really sorry. I put your family in such a horrible situation. Just know I miss you each second and I’m forever guilty to be alive. Hope your soul rests in peace. I pray you to come back to me. Hope someday your family forgives me. I’ll forever cherish our memories,” she added.

Yashika rose to prominence after appearing in one of the Tamil Bigg Boss seasons. She went on to star in films like Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu as well as played supporting parts in Nota and Dhruvangal 16.

She recently completed shooting for her upcoming Tamil flick Ivan Than Uthaman. She also has movies such as Raja Bheema and Pambattam gearing up for release.