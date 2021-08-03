Indian student found dead in university hostel room in China

China: A 20-year-old Indian student was found dead in his university room in the city of Tianjin, around 100km south of Beijing, last week under mysterious circumstances.

On Thursday, the employees of Tianjin Foreign Studies University (TFSU) discovered Aman Nagsen’s body.

The student, Aman Nagsen, from Gaya, Bihar, was enrolled for the International Business Studies course and had turned 20 in June. Nagsen’s family was notified of his death by university officials on Friday morning. The cause of death is under investigation.

Nagsen’s family last spoke with him on July 23, after which he did not return phone calls or texts and did not accept a money transfer via a mobile app.

Last Monday, concerned family members contacted Nagsen’s Beijing local guardian, who in turn contacted TFSU officials, convincing them to search him up. Nagsen’s corpse was discovered at that time.

The family has immediately asked for assistance from the Indian government through the external affairs ministry in bringing Nagsen’s body back to India. ‘We request both the Indian and Chinese governments to help in sending the body back to India,’ the deceased’s uncle Pankaj Paswan said.

The 20-year-old was in good health and had never been diagnosed with a serious disease. A group of students in Gaya organized a protest to demand the immediate repatriation of Nagsen’s remains, Paswan added.