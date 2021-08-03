Man arrested for posing as ACP; fake ID, gun seized

DINDIGUL: Seeing important dignitaries and officers riding in big cars equipped with red and blue beacons may give us all a sense of envy. The siren would cause other road users to move aside so such cars could pass.

A 40-year-old man from Chennai was able to fulfill a simple wish by posing as a police officer and riding in a siren-equipped car. On Sunday evening, Pattiveeranpatti police caught him near Batlagundu.

The police identified the suspect as C Vijayan living in Kolathur, Chennai. A tip-off that an unidentified man was roaming in a siren-fixed car in a suspicious manner led Pattiveeranpatti police to lay a trap for him at the toll gate near Batlagundu. The car, which had a beacon and a sign saying ‘Police’, was heading from Theni towards Dindigul. The police team intercepted the car as it approached the toll gate and questioned Vijayan. According to sources, the latter introduced himself as an Assistant Commissioner of Police from Chennai and intimidated the policemen. The officers also said that he was carrying an ID and a gun, which corroborated his story.

However, the police team took him to Pattiveeranpatti for questioning and seized the vehicle and gun as well. The police discovered that both the ID and the gun were fakes. Additionally, they discovered that Vijayan also traveled to other states using a fake identity. He also visited several temples in Kerala and received special treatment there by posing as a Tamil Nadu policeman, they continued. Vijayan was produced before Nilakottai’s judicial magistrate on Monday night, sources said, and was ordered to judicial custody.