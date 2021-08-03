Money Heist 5 trailer: Lisbon leads Tokyo, Rio and others as Alicia traps Professor, Berlin makes a cameo

On Monday, Netflix released the first trailer for Money Heist season five, volume one. On September 3, the first five episodes of the final season of the hit crime drama, known in Spanish as La Casa de Papel, will be available on the streaming platform. Three months later, on December 3, the remaining five episodes will be released.

The nearly two-minute video depicts an intense fight between the gang, which has been locked inside the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours, and the military, which was dispatched by the authorities to apprehend them. Meanwhile, The Professor (lvaro Morte) is apprehended by police officer Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), who ties him up in chains and tortures him.

Even as the gang mourns the death of Nairobi (Alba Flores) in the fourth season, Lisbon aka Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituo) leads and motivates the team to fight until the end as the situation escalates into a full-fledged war. In a couple of flashback sequences, Berlin (Pedro Alonso), who died in the second instalment of Money Heist, was also seen.

In the YouTube video’s comments section, fans expressed their enthusiasm for the trailer. One user wrote, ‘I’ve been learning Spanish for the past 10 months so that I can take Money Heist to the next level…. finally worth the effort.’ Another comment read, ‘The only professor I’ve watched and listened to closely in the last three years.’ ‘I believe in The Professor, he definitely has a plan to save them all :),’ a third said.