Pak boy crosses Indo-Pak border in Gujarat after ‘quarrel with family’

Gujarat: A 15-year-old Pakistani kid was apprehended by India’s Boundary Security Force (BSF) after he crossed the border fence in Gujarat.

During preliminary questioning, the child stated that he ran away from his house following a disagreement with his family members.

BSF soldiers will take the child to Khavda police station after finishing the preliminary interrogation and then undergoing a medical examination at the community health centre in Khavda village. Khavda is located in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

Also Read: Differently-abled boy writes class 12 board exams with toes in UP, scores 70%

The BSF is the country’s principal border-guarding force on India’s border with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Earlier this year, a Pakistani boy who accidentally entered Indian territory near the Barmer border in Rajasthan was handed over to Pakistan Rangers by the BSF.