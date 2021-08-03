Google teases Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro ahead of launch, comes with new Tensor AI chip

Search engine giant Google shared a preview of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, as well as some details on the chipset, on Monday, in what could be described as a completely unexpected move. The Pixel 6 series will be available this fall, according to Google.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a design that is a departure from the old minimalistic design that we may have started to love recently, as several leaks have already revealed. The new rear design, on the other hand, appears aggressive and gives a hint as to what the company has in store for its users.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available in three color combinations, according to Google. While the back panels of both phones appear to be similar, Google says, ‘Pro tip (ha!) – the Pixel phones with more space above the camera bar = Pixel6 Pro.’

Google confirmed that the Pixel 6 Pro will have triple cameras on the back, including a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom, which is a first for Pixel phones.

The Pixel 6, which is expected to be the less expensive of the two, lacks a telephoto sensor. ‘We’re leaving telephoto to the pros, you could say,’ Google adds.

This is the first Google Pixel smartphone to feature a Google-designed SoC called Google Tensor. The new SoC can handle Google’s most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) directly on the phone, according to the company. Cameras, speech recognition, and other areas where Google claims the difference will be noticeable.

While it was obvious that the Pixel 6 phones would ship with Android 12 out of the box and Material You design, we now have a look at what that might look like. The first look provided by Google appears to be fluid, with the color UI, camera, and onscreen UI all working in unison. When it comes to the Android 12 home screen, it appears that the icon colors, tabs, and other elements will take color cues from the wallpaper, which is impressive and attractive.

In addition, Google promises that the Pixel 6 will see significant improvements in speech recognition. “Another foundational technology where you will see a huge improvement in Pixel 6 is speech recognition,” the company said in a tweet.

The new custom chip, according to Google, will help the company make significant advancements in voice commands, translation, captioning, and dictation.

Finally, Google announced that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available this fall. This could mean that the iPhone 13 series will be pitted against the Pixel 6 series in terms of camera performance.