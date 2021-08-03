Rahul Gandhi and opposition leaders ride bicycles to Parliament over fuel price hike

New Delhi: In protest against fuel price rise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a bicycle rally with Opposition MPs towards Parliament on Tuesday.

Bicycles were spotted at the Constitution Club in Delhi, where Rahul Gandhi attended a morning meeting with 17 opposition MPs.

In protest against the Centre’s three agricultural legislation, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders led a tractor march to Parliament on Monday last week. The Delhi Police apprehended six Congress officials, including Randeep Singh Surjewala and Deepender Singh Hooda.

‘I’ve brought the farmers’ message to Parliament. The government is suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They’ll have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws only favour 2-3 big businessmen,’ Rahul Gandhi had stated at the tractor rally.

There has been a stalemate in Parliament over the unified Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the subject and the government’s unwillingness to allow one.