State government eases restrictions

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has eased restrictions imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The relaxations will be implemented in 25 districts in the state which has low test positivity rate. The new relaxations will come into effect from Tuesday.

In these districts, all government as well as private offices will be allowed to operate with full capacity. Also, all shops and other establishments will be allowed to operate till 8 pm and till 3 pm on Saturdays. Non-essential shops will have to remain closed on Sundays. There will be no restriction on the movement of people between 9 pm and 5 am on these 25 districts.

As per the new guidelines issued, the yoga centers, spas, salons and gyms can operate with 50% capacity and without the use of air conditioning, but cinema theatres and multiplexes will remain shut.

Shops and restaurants in the remaining 11 districts – Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad, and Palghar- where test positivity rate is high, will continue to operate under existing restrictions. As per the existing rules, shops and restaurants in these districts are allowed to operate till 4 pm on weekdays but they have to remain shut on weekends.