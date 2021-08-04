Accused in Jharkhand judge’s death case to undergo narco test: Police

Dhanbad: Both the suspects detained in the case of the alleged death of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand would be subjected to a narco test, layered voice analysis and brain mapping by Dhanbad Police.

Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhanbad district stated: ‘Police have got permission from Dhanbad court to conduct four tests including narco, layered voice analysis and brain mapping of both accused arrested in the case. The tests will be done at Gujarat FSL. We are contacting Gujarat FSL. We will further the process once the date is confirmed from them.’

On Saturday, the Jharkhand government urged that the case be investigated by the CBI. On this, the SSP said, ‘The state government has recommended CBI probe in the case. Our investigation will continue till the CBI takes over. Various teams are interrogating and investigating at various places.’

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) established to investigate the matter presented its progress report to the Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday. The state government has chosen to send the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the court was informed by the attorney general. The court stated that it will continue to monitor the case.

In the case of the suspected murder of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand, Umesh Manjhi, the officer-in-charge of Pathardih police station, was suspended from his duties last week. Judge Uttam Anand was reportedly killed on July 28 when an auto-rickshaw hit him near Dhanbad’s Magistrate Colony.

Two persons were detained in connection with the suspected murder and the vehicle used in the incident was also confiscated. According to Inspector General Amol Vinukant Homkar, the suspects, Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma confessed to the crime.

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the murder on July 30. The Jharkhand government urged a CBI investigation into the judge’s death a day later.