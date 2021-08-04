Activist Medha Patkar arrested for protest

Madhya Pradesh: During a protest, on Tuesday outside a closed private cloth mill in Sannati, Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, social activist Medha Patkar and more than 350 others were arrested, an official said. Janata Shramik Sangthan’s Rajkumar Dube claims the establishment was sold to a new group that refused to hire the workers who were previously employed there.

Workers have not chosen the VRS scheme offered to them for the past four years because they want their jobs back. Shailendra Singh Chouhan, the superintendent of police in Khargone, told reporters that the protesters were encroaching on government land and that action had been taken 48 hours after they were given notice by the tehsildar to leave the plot.

‘Despite this, the workers continued their protest under Ms.Patkar. A total of 360 protesting workers were arrested with Ms.Patkar. After refusing to post a bond, she was housed at the Narmada Valley Development Authority guesthouse. Others are being held at ITI Kasravad and a girl’s hostel till the conditions of their bail are met’, SP said.