CBI filed charge sheets against 96 higher officials in the last 3 years: Government

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed charge papers against 96 senior officials in the previous three years.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, said in a written reply: ‘During the period from 01.01.2018 to 30.06.2021, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charge sheets in 84 cases against 96 higher officers under the jurisdiction of the Union government, including the officers selected by the Union Public Service Commission.’

In such situations, competent authorities take necessary action, he added.

The government was questioned about the charge sheets filed in various courts in relation to corruption or other crimes committed by senior officers within the Union government’s authority, as well as officers or workers chosen by the UPSC.