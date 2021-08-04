Director Pa.Ranjith joins hands with Attakathi Dinesh for his next

Pa.Ranjith made his directorial debut with Dinesh’s ‘Attakathi,’ which was also the actor’s first role as a hero. The romantic comedy did well at the box office and received positive reviews from critics. Since then, both the filmmaker and the actor have had a lot of success in their respective fields.

They previously reunited for the film ‘Irandam Ulaga Porin Kadaisi Gundu,’ which featured Dinesh in the lead role and was produced by Pa.Ranjith. According to reports, the dynamic duo is reuniting for the third time.

Dinesh is starring in a film produced by Pa.’Neelam Ranjith’s Productions.’ Suresh Maari, a first-time director, is in charge of this untitled project. This project is ready to begin its pre-production work. The official announcement for the film is expected to come soon.

Pa.Ranjith is currently working on a romantic film called ‘Natchathiram Nagargirathu,’ which stars Ashok Selvan, Kaalidas Jayaram, and Dushara Vijayan.