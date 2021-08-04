Fall in Love with Thooriga: Whipping up a musical frenzy!!

Navarasa single Thooriga makes the Nadippin Nayakan Surya fans feel more proud and happy. The single track is out now and the song itself instantly locks itself into Valentine’s cultural consciousness. Singer Karthik has given the music and lyrics penned by Madhan Karky itself.

The song is the best romantic single in the season of the season, the song begins with soft beats and slowly moves to top-notch.

The song rules the roost of Surya fans with fire. The use of drums breaks the expectations of music followers with a high punch. The song has stormed the internet, breaking all over YouTube with catchy lyrics and remarkable singing, making it the fastest romantic melody to garner handsome amount of views in the least possible time.

The song has truly made everyone go crazy with its peppy beat and catchy tunes, making it irresistible not to sing along. Actors Surya and Pragya Martin have nailed their looks spot on! The song is trending on YouTube with increasing viewership by the minute. A heart-tugging song that will make you fall in love all over- in love with Thooriga