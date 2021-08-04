Gangster Ankit Gujjar who allegedly killed BJP leader found dead in Tihar jail

Ankit Gujjar, a 29-year-old criminal suspected of assassinating BJP politician Vijay Pandit outside his Dadri house in 2014, was discovered dead in the Tihar prison complex on Wednesday morning. According to the first inquiry, he was allegedly beaten to death by four people and jail officials are also looking into the participation of the deputy superintendent in the murder.

Two more convicts were hurt and sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, police said.

Gujjar, a native of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, is accused of assassinating Pandit and three other colleagues. In 2015, he was arrested. His identity has also been linked to 22 other crimes, including eight murders and extortion attempts. He was in Tihar Jail in connection with a 2019 murder case.

Vikram Singh, Gujjar’s father, claims that his son was murdered by jail authorities after he refused to pay them protection money.

Sandeep Goel, DG (Tihar) has said that he was lodged in jail number 3 and found dead on Wednesday morning. ‘A judicial inquiry is on. The Tihar jail administration has also initiated an inquiry into the incident,’ he added.

Prashant Gautam, Additional DCP (West), said the police had received a call about Gujjar’s death at 9.15 am on Wednesday. ‘The police team reached the spot and found Ankit dead in the dispensary bed of jail number 3. Two of his cell inmates, Gurpreet (22) and his brother Gurjeet (22), were injured and taken to DDU Hospital. Inquest proceedings by a magistrate are underway. Action will be taken as per the inquest report and the post-mortem report,’ Gautam said.