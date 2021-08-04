Karnataka Cabinet expands to 29 new members; Son of Yediyurappa is exempt

Based on a crucial development, sources told Republic TV that former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra will not be inducted as a minister to Basavaraj Bommai’s team. A major setback for the Lingayat strongman who stepped down as Chief Minister on July 26, paving the way for Bommai’s elevation. He publicly stated that he had not been influenced by the high command of the BJP, yet speculation abounds that he readily agreed to resign in exchange for his younger son being appointed to a senior cabinet position.

Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office and secrecy to 29 Ministers on Wednesday. This includes veterans such as KS Eshwarappa, Umesh Katti, and Ashwath Narayan CN, according to sources. Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, former Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, former Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle, and former Horticulture Minister R Shankar are all candidates who may not be included in the Cabinet.

The following list shows the Ministers officially confirmed so far:

Ashwath Narayan CN- Malleshwaram MLA

Poornima Srinivas- Hiriyur MLA

ST Somashekhar- Yeshvanthapura MLA

K Sudhakar- Chikkaballapur MLA

Byrathi Basavaraj- Krishnarajapuram MLA and ex-Urban Development Minister

Munirathna- Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA

Shivaram Hebbar- Yellapur MLA and ex-Labour Minister

Umesh Katti- Hukkeri MLA and ex-Food, Civil Supplies and Customer Affairs Minister

R Ashoka- Padmanabhanagar MLA and ex-Revenue Minister

Arvind Limbavali- Mahadevapura MLA and ex-Forest Minister

B Sriramulu- Molakalmuru MLA

BC Patil- Hirekerur MLA and ex-Agriculture Minister

Araga Jnanendra- Thirthahalli MLA

V Sunil Kumar- Karkala MLA and BJP chief whip in Assembly

Shankar Patil Munenakoppa- Navalgund MLA

KS Eshwarappa- Shivamogga MLA and ex-Rural Development Minister

Read more: ‘Lion of Herat’ Ismail Khan promises to destroy the Taliban in Afghanistan

The role of Vijayendra in the BJP

Vijayendra, a law graduate, is thought to have played a key role behind the scenes during his father’s last term as chief minister. Unlike his elder brother, two-time Lok Sabha MP BY Raghavendra, who was tipped to succeed Yediyurappa, Vijayendra has gained prominence in recent years. In 2009, he was the secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha’s Bengaluru unit. He wanted to contest from Varuna in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls, but did not get the ticket.

In 2019, it is believed that he played a key role in wooing MLAs from JD(S) and Congress, leading to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government. Following Yediyurappa’s elevation to CM, multiple leaders including Basanagouda Yatnal and AH Vishwanath have complained about Vijayendra’s interference in the functioning of the government and also accused him of corruption. Currently, not a member of the state legislature, he serves as one of the 10 vice-presidents of the Karnataka BJP.