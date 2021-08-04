Opposition parties blame Modi government for Parliament deadlock

New Delhi: The Opposition parties on Wednesday slammed the Narendra Modi administration for being ‘arrogant and obdurate’ amid the protracted Parliamentary impasse over the Pegasus spying scandal and other matters such as the three controversial agriculture legislation.

In a joint statement, the parties reaffirmed their call for a debate in Parliament on the Pegasus issue, which they said should be replied to by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The parties said that the agriculture laws debate should come after the Pegasus row discussion.

The opposition parties also accused the administration of undertaking a deceptive campaign to tarnish the Opposition’s image by interrupting Parliamentary proceedings.

The statement read: ‘Opposition parties stand firm and united on their demand for a discussion on Pegasus issue in both the Houses, replied to by the Home Minister, as this has national security dimensions.’

‘Opposition has also unequivocally conveyed that the discussion on the farmers’ issues and agitations arising from the three anti-farmers and black agri-laws should follow the discussion on Pegasus.’

‘Unfortunate that the government has unleashed misleading campaign to malign the combined Opposition and blame it for continued disruption in Parliament. Responsibility for deadlock lies squarely at doorsteps of the government, which remains arrogant and obdurate and refuses to accept Opposition’s demand.’