Pak PM’s official residence up for rent, to manage ‘financial crunch’: Report

In the midst of the country’s financial crisis, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s official house has been rented out. Khan’s governing Tehreek-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party had previously declared intentions to turn the Prime Minister’s house into a university. However, that idea appears to have been abandoned, with the federal government opting to rent the land instead.

Imran Khan had left his official residence in Islamabad after the Pakistani government stated in August 2019 that the mansion will be converted into a state-of-the-art federal educational institution.

According to a report on Samaa TV, the federal government has planned to rent out the premises in Islamabad’s Red Zone to those who wish to organise cultural, fashion, educational and other activities.

‘Two committees have been formed for this purpose. They will be responsible for ensuring the discipline and decorum of the PM House are not violated during the events,’ Saama TV said.

The federal cabinet will meet to examine methods to generate money from the PM House building, according to local media.

To raise cash, the Prime Minister’s home auditorium, two guest wings and a lawn will most likely be rented out. At the former Pakistani premier’s main office, high-level diplomatic activities and international seminars will be hosted.

Also Read: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for tweeting photos of victim’s family

Following his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan stated that the federal government does not have the funds to spend on social welfare programs, while a few people in the country are ‘living like our colonial masters used to live.’ Since then, he has been residing in Bani Gala and solely utilises the PM’s office.

Pakistan’s GDP has decreased by USD 19 billion since Khan took office three years ago. When he became Prime Minister, he implemented a number of austerity measures to reduce government spending and help the country’s economy.

Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had previously stated that the Imran Khan-led administration was ‘toying with the economy,’ noting that the government and public institutions have raised their loans by $45,000 billion.