Pune is now world’s most affected city by Pandemic

It’s all over again in 2020, but this time in a deadlier way, especially in the case of rising cases across India, which is breaking all pandemic records with its second wave. Due to an increase in daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has declared a weekend ‘strict lockdown.’ The weekend lockdown will begin at 8 p.m. today and will last until Monday.

The state government has also imposed a night curfew from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., during which only essential services will be allowed to operate. Most states, including UP, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Delhi, have reinstated restrictions, but the government’s handling of the situation is appalling.

On paper, the gatherings are prohibited, but on the ground, no SOPs are followed, the authorities claim strict action against defaulters, but people are bribing officials to get out of quarantines.

People appear to have been left to fend for themselves on the condition that they take vaccines, which are also age-limited due to a lack of stock.