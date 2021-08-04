Rahul Gandhi visits family of 9-year-old rape, murder victim

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, paid a visit to the family of a nine-year-old girl who was reportedly raped and murdered in Delhi.

A priest and three other men allegedly gang-raped the minor girl in the Cantonment area of the national capital on August 1, sparking outrage across the country. The four accused incinerated the victim’s corpse without her family’s consent at Old Nangal crematorium.

Addressing media after meeting the girl’s family, Rahul Gandhi said, ‘I spoke with the family, they want justice and nothing else. They are saying that justice is not being given to them and they should be helped. We will do that. I have said that I am standing with them until they get justice.’

‘A Dalit’s daughter is also the daughter of the country,’ the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi yesterday, tagging a media report on the incident.

Also Read: Opposition parties blame Modi government for Parliament deadlock

Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary, had criticised Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident yesterday, challenging the law and order situation in the national capital. The Union Home Ministry is in charge of the Delhi Police.

‘The home minister, who is responsible for maintaining law and order in Delhi, had gone to Uttar Pradesh to distribute certificates but is unable to handle his own responsibility,’ she said.