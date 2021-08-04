Sword-wielding man ransacks Chennai news channel office

Chennai: A man with a sword and shield stormed the Chennai headquarters of TV news station ‘Sathiyam’ on Tuesday evening. He is seen destroying the reception area and threatening the staff in CCTV footage published by the channel.

The man was recognised as Rajesh Kumar, 31, according to the driver’s licence he left behind.

He entered the premises with a guitar bag in his hand at around 7 pm, pulled the weapon from the bag and began brandishing it a few minutes later.

According to the Sathiyam news station, the man purchased the weapon from an online source six months ago and had been planning an assault on the channel’s director for a long time. The individual arrived in a vehicle with a Gujarat registration number.

The employees contacted the Royapuram police station and a squad of officers rushed to the scene. Kumar was detained by the police. Kumar is from Uppilipalayam in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. He had trashed the TV station while hiding his face and an FIR has been filed against him, police said.

The matter is being investigated, said the police and additional information about the incident are being gathered. ‘Three days ago, we received a threatening phone call. A person had threatened that he would damage our office,’ Sathiyam TV CEO Sham stated.

The act has been denounced by the Chennai Press Club. It was described as a terror attack and the Tamil Nadu government was requested to examine the issue as soon as possible. The Journalists Club has also requested that the state government safeguard the safety of the state’s press and media.