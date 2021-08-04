Union government reveals the number of pending citizenship applications of Hindus

New Delhi: The Union government has revealed the number of pending Indian citizenship applications from Hindus belonging to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question that a total of 4046 applications for Indian citizenship are pending with various state governments.

Of the pending applications for citizenship from Hindus, 1,541 are with the Rajasthan government, 849 with the Maharashtra government, 555 with Gujarat, 490 with Madhya Pradesh, 268 with Chhattisgarh and 123 with Delhi. In addition, 10 applications of Hindus for citizenship are pending with the union government.

The minister also revealed that in the last five years from 2016 to 2020, 4,171 foreigners were given Indian citizenship. 1,105 foreigners were given Indian nationality in 2016, 814 in 2017, 628 in 2018, 986 in 2019 and 638 in 2020. Of those who were granted Indian citizenship in the last five years, 1,089 were in Gujarat, 751 in Rajasthan, 535 in Madhya Pradesh, 446 in Maharashtra, 303 in Haryana, 301 in Delhi, 146 in West Bengal, 145 in Uttar Pradesh, 75 in Uttarakhand, 73 in Tamil Nadu, 72 in Karnataka and 65 in Kerala.

All these foreigners were given the Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Act 1955 and not under the newly passed Citizenship Amendment Act. This is because the rules under the Citizenship Amendment Act are yet not notified.