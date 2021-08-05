30 killed in a series of attacks in North Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou: At least 30 people including civilians, army soldiers and pro-government militiamen were killed in a series of attacks by an armed group in northern Burkina Faso. As per the defence ministry, the unidentified gunmen attacked villages near the town of Markoye near the border with Niger on Wednesday. The group also attacked the security forces who reached there to stop the attack.

The victims included 11 civilians, 15 soldiers and four members of a government-backed civilian militia. More than 10 of the assailants were also killed. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Also Read: Mob ransacks temple after minor gets bail in desecration case

Attacks by militants are increasing in Sahel region situated in Western Africa. Thousands of people were killed and millions were displaced in terror attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in recent years.

At least 132 people were killed by insurgents in May in Burkina Faso’s worst single attack yet.