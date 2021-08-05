Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin receives ‘GMP’ certificate from Hungary

Budapest: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)from the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition in Hungary. This will open the doors of the European market for the indigenously developed vaccine.

‘The certificate of GMP is now listed on the Eudra GMDP database, which is the database of the European Community of manufacturing authorizations and certificates of the good manufacturing practice, said Bharat Biotech.

Also Read: Polish library wall has ‘Upanishad mantras’ engraved on it, Images go viral

With this approval, Bharat Biotech has achieved another significant milestone in innovating and manufacturing vaccines at global quality standards and moving forward in the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The recognition compliments our commitment of driving world-class innovation and being a frontrunner in the research and development of vaccines,’ said the statement issued by the company.

Bharat Biotech is also likely to submit documentation for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in several additional countries worldwide.