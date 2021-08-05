Combination of Sputnik V with vaccines by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Moderna demonstrates high safety: Researchers

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the initial safety results of the randomized, single-blind study for the evaluation of the immune response and safety of heterogeneous regimens combining the first component of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus (Sputnik Light vaccine based on human adenovirus serotype 26) and vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Moderna in the Buenos Aires province (Argentina). RDIF is a partner of the study.

The heterogeneous boosting approach (“vaccine cocktail” using human adenovirus serotype 26 as the first component and human adenovirus serotype 5 as the second component) was at the core of Sputnik V, the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus. With this approach proving successful in creating a longer and more durable immunity against the coronavirus, RDIF took the lead in initiating partnerships with other vaccine producers to conduct joint studies of a combination of the first component of Sputnik V with foreign vaccines. The first partnership of this kind was concluded in December 2020 between RDIF, The Gamaleya Center, AstraZeneca and R-Pharm and studies began in February 2021.

To date, the data of 121 volunteers corresponding to the Sputnik V combination groups were analyzed in the following regimens: Sputnik Light/AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light/Moderna, Sputnik Light/Sinopharm, Sputnik Light/Sputnik Light compared to control group Sputnik V 1 Comp./Sputnik V 2 Comp.

Sputnik Light vaccine is tested in Argentina in combination with other vaccines both as the first injection (primer) and the second one (booster shot). The data collected by the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province demonstrates that both the combination of Sputnik Light with other vaccines and vaccination with two injections of only Sputnik Light shows high safety profile with no serious adverse events related to vaccination. All of the combinations studied are safe.