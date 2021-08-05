Etihad Airways announces date of resuming flights from India

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has announced that it will resume flights from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Abu Dhabi on August 10. The national air carrier of UAE has also announced that passengers from Bangladesh will only be permitted to travel if they are transiting in Abu Dhabi.

As per the new guidelines announced by authorities in Abu Dhabi, all passengers will be required to quarantine for 10 days after their arrival. They would need to wear a medically approved tracking wristband during the quarantine period. This will be provided by the authorities at the Abu Dhabi airport after clearing the immigration formalities. They must also take a PCR test on day four and day eight.

Earlier the authorities in UAE had allowed residents who received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE, and vaccinated and unvaccinated health workers, teachers, humanitarian cases and those employed in federal and local government agencies to return to UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda. An approval from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship is mandatory to travel.

Travellers must have a negative PCR test report and the test should have been taken within 48hours from the flight departure time. They must also take a rapid Covid-19 test no more than four hours before boarding the flight.