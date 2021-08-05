From PM Modi to Shah Rukh Khan: Congratulations pour in after India’s historic win in Hockey at Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: The Indian men’s hockey team won bronze on Thursday, ending a 41-year drought for an Olympic medal. The Indian team made history by defeating Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match, which exceeded all expectations.

Germany, who grabbed an early lead in the game, dominated the first few minutes, but Manpreet Singh and his teammates showed incredible tenacity to produce an incredible comeback in the key game at the Tokyo Olympics.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to congratulate the squad following their victory. ‘Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team,’ PM Modi tweeted.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also congratulated India’s men hockey team on their success on the international stage. ‘Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match,’ Khan wrote on Twitter.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalists, who have endured a painful downturn over the previous four decades, have made their recent revival matter in the greatest manner imaginable by winning an Olympic medal.

Simranjeet Singh (17th and 34th minutes), Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th), and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) scored for world no. 3 India.

Timur Oruz (2nd), Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th) and Lukas Windfeder (48th) scored for Germany.