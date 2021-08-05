Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s all Instafamous doppelgangers

The list of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelgängers is extensive. Many people have been compared to Aishwarya in terms of appearance, from actors to social media influencers. Here’s a sample of some of them.

Aashita Singh

Indian social media influencer Aashita Singh is the latest addition to the list of Aishwarya’s lookalikes.

Manasi Naik

Manasi Naik, a Marathi actor, is also referred to as Aishwarya’s doppelganger. In January of this year, Manasi Naik married professional boxer Pardeep Kharera. Manasi’s wedding look was also inspired by Aishwarya Rai from Jodha Akbar.

Aamna Imran

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Pakistani doppelganger Aamna Imran was all over the internet in February this year. Aamna Imran is a Pakistani beauty blogger who is active on social media. She has shared a few videos on Instagram in which she enacts scenes from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Devdas, and Mohabbatein.

Sneha Ullal

When Sneha Ullal made her debut in the film Lucky No Time For Love in 2005, she was compared to Aishwarya Rai. The audience dubbed her the ‘second Aishwarya Rai of Bollywood.’ Sneha Ullal’s bridal photo shoot earlier this year sparked new comparisons to Aishwarya Rai and some called her ‘Aishwarya’s Xerox copy’

Mahlagha Jaberi

Mahlagha Jaberi is a model who is half-Iranian and half-American decent. She has a uncanny resemblence with Aishwarya Rai Bachan according to her fan following.