Nurislam Sanayev bites Ravi Dahiya in the semi-finals, Virender Sehwag calls ‘disgraceful’

Ravi Dahiya smashed his way into the finals of the men’s freestyle 57kg event at the current Tokyo Olympics but he had to deal with his semi-final opponent’s unsportsmanlike behaviour along the way.

Dahiya was down 5-9 in the last minute of the game when Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev was spotted biting the Indian on the arm after the Indian grappler had pinned him down.

Virender Sehwag, a former India batsman, took note of the situation and called Sanayev’s actions ‘disgraceful.’

‘How unfair is this, couldn’t hit our #RaviDahiya’s spirit, so bit his hand. Disgraceful Kazakh loser Nurislam Sanayev. Ghazab Ravi, bahut seena chaunda kiya aapne #Wrestling,’ Sehwag tweeted.

Dahiya beat Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals and will compete in the finals on Thursday, becoming the first Indian to do so since Sushil Kumar in 2012.

Ravi Dahiya managed to grab a 2-1 lead in the first session and the burden was all on Sanayev in the second, but he came back strong and swiftly erased Dahiya’s advantage. Dahiya, on the other hand, held his own and won by fall.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya had surged into the semi-finals of the men’s freestyle 57kg division earlier on Wednesday. Ravi beat Bulgaria’s Georgi Valentinov Vangelov 14-4 on Mat A with absolute raw power and quickness.