Olympic bronze medal winner Lovlina Borgohain’s village gets a new road built!

Guwahati: The Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics for her country. Immediately after Lovlina’s medal at the Olympics was confirmed, her village’s kuccha (unmetalled) road is being repaired now.

Lovlina’s road to her house has been paved with sand and gravel by local MLA Biswajit Phukan. It will be fully repaired soon.

After defeating former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei in the semifinals on July 30, Lovlina Borgohain earned India’s first boxing medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Local MLA Biswajit Phukan took the initiative to create a better route to her home. Since her quarterfinals victory, the Assam government has been giving financial support to her family.

Her father Tiken said: ‘Now that she has won a medal at the Olympics, the government has built the road and I am very happy because it is like an award from the government to both Lovlina and our village.’

Rituraj, a resident, said: ‘The Assam government has helped Lovlina progress. The Assam CM has provided a total of Rs 5 lakh to help her practice. When the news of her securing a medal came forward, the local MLA spoke to the CM and since then the road has been constructed.’