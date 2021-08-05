Puri Jagannath Temple to reopen for devotees from August 16

Puri: Jagannath Temple in Puri will be reopened from August 16. This was announced by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar after a meeting of the Chhattisa Nijog (apex body of servitors).

From August 16 to 20 only residents of Puri will be allowed to enter the 12th century temple and from August 23, devotees from Odisha state will be allowed to enter. The temple will be closed on August 21 and 22 due to the weekend shutdown in Puri town.

The temple will remain open from 7 am to 8 pm. Devotees must submit document of taking two doses of coronavirus vaccinations or the RT-PCR negative test report conducted 96 hours before for getting entry into the temple.