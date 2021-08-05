Rihanna now officially a billionaire

Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna is currently the world’s richest woman musician, with a net worth of $1.7 billion. According to Forbes magazine, she is currently one of the world’s wealthiest artists, yet her music is not her major source of income.

According to Forbes, the Barbados-born singer, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, makes an estimated $1.4 billion from her 50 percent interest in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics business.

The remainder of Rihanna’s fortune comes from her stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, as well as her earnings as a singer and actor, according to the publication.

LVMH owns a portion of Rihanna’s cosmetics firm. The company is noted for its diverse selection of 50 skin tones, which included dark shades for women of colour, which were uncommon when it launched in 2017. As a result, it became a market leader in terms of diversity.

Rihanna is also renowned for songs such as ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Love The Way You Lie,’ despite the fact that she has been making new music for a long time. According to Forbes, the singer now ranks second behind Oprah as the richest female entertainer in the world.