Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced that passengers will be allowed to enter the country only after being vaccinated with China-made Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines and then receiving a booster shot from one of the four approved vaccines in the country. The vaccines approved by Saudi Arabia are Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

‘Guests who have completed two doses of the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines will be accepted if they have received an additional dose of one of the four vaccines approved in the Kingdom, ‘a statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism said on the e-visa portal. The vaccinated passengers are exempted from quarantine.

Saudi Arabia reopened its borders and began allowing vaccinated tourists into the country on August 1. Travelers will be required to provide a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours before departure, as well as an approved vaccination certificate authorized by health officials in the country of issue.

‘All travelers entering on a previously issued tourism visa will be required to pay an additional fee of SAR 40 ($10) at the airport of their arrival to cover insurance for any COVID-19 related medical expenses,’ the ministry said.

Citizens from 49 countries can apply for an e-visa on the ‘Spirit of Saudi’ portal.