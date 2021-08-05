Union government favours BJP ruled states, accuses Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the union government by stating that it is favouring BJP ruled states while distributing Covid-19 vaccines. The West Bengal leader also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to ‘discriminate among states’.

‘Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka have received enough amount of COVID vaccines. I do not discriminate among people. Bengal has received fewer vaccines as per its density of population. I would request the Centre and appeal Prime Minister not to discriminate among states,’ said Mamata Banerjee.

Also Read: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin receives ‘GMP’ certificate from Hungary

The biggest problem is that the Centre is not capable of generating a supply of vaccines for the country. If there were enough vaccines, these claims would not have arisen. We have not received the promised level of supply for the entire nation,’ said the Trinamool Congress supremeo.

In her recent visit to Delhi and meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee reportedly asked for more COVID vaccines for the state.