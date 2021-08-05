Vaani Kapoor gets candid on her father’s ‘fan moment’ with Akshay Kumar

Since the release of films like Saugandh and Khiladi, Akshay Kumar has ruled the hearts of audiences. The actor met one of his ardent admirers, Shiv Kapoor, the father of his Bell Bottom co-star Vaani Kapoor. The actress uploaded a photo of her father having a fan moment with Akshay on social media.

Vaani Kapoor is looking forward to the premiere of her new flick, Bell Bottom. The actress on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle to share the picture of her father Shiv Kapoor with Akshay Kumar and captioned it: ‘Moments like these make memories for life..his heart is full ?? #papa’sfanmoment @akshaykumar sir you’re a true gem’

Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar, will be released in theatres on August 19. The spy thriller will be the first Hindi movie to hit theatres during the second wave of the pandemic. The actor stated on Tuesday that his forthcoming film’s team responded to the challenge of releasing the picture in theatres amid the coronavirus outbreak because ‘life is nothing without danger.’

‘The pressure is there on everybody but I’m very sure that things are going to work out. There’s a challenge, a risk. But if you haven’t taken the risk in life, then what have you done? So we have gone with it,’ he said.