WhatsApp adds disappearing photos feature: Here is how you can enable it

WhatsApp’s disappearing photos feature has finally been added to the stable version of the app. The feature is called ‘View Once,’ and it works in a similar way to Instagram’s expiring media feature. When you use this feature to send a photo, it will vanish once the recipient opens it and leaves the chat.

Any photo or video you send using WhatsApp’s ‘View Once’ feature will not be saved to the recipient’s Photos, or Gallery, according to the company. WhatsApp won’t be able to show a View Once photo or video again once you send it.

The photo or video will expire from the chat if you don’t open it within 14 days of receiving it, according to the Facebook-owned company. However, if the message was unread at the time of backup, the ‘View once media’ could be restored from backup. The media will not be included in the backup and will not be able to be restored if it has already been opened.

Why should you send media to ‘trusted’ users using the ‘View Once’ feature?



Anyone can take a screenshot or record a screen recording of the media before it vanishes on WhatsApp. Furthermore, the individual will not be notified if a screenshot or screen recording is taken.

How to send View Once media on WhatsApp?



Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap on the attachment icon.

Step 2: Then, go to Gallery and select the photo or video you want to send to your contact.

Step 3: After selecting it, you will see a clock-like icon in the ‘Add a caption’ bar, just tap on it to enable the View Once feature. Once you enable it, the app will show a message saying “Photo set to View Once.” You can then send disappearing photos to your friends and family members.