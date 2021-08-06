40 militants including Taliban commander killed

Kabul: Afghanistan Army claimed that it killed 40 militants including a top commander of Taliban. Mawlawi Mubarak, the commander of Red Army unit of the Taliban was killed in the air strikes on Thursday night. The other militants were killed during an attack on a Taliban gathering at Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province.

Lashkar Gah has been the scene of fierce fighting over the past couple of weeks between Afghan security forces and the Taliban. The Security forces had earlier urged residents to evacuate the areas under Taliban control.

Taliban has captured 9 districts out of 10 in Lashkar Gah. At present, 12 of the 13 districts in Helmand are controlled by the militants. Only Kajaki district remains under government control.