August month declared as ‘Hindu Heritage’ month in Alberta, Canada

Toronto: The provincial government in Alberta, Canada has recognized the month of August as the Hindu Heritage Month.

‘Alberta’s government is proud to announce that August will be recognized as Hindu Heritage Month in Alberta going forward. This is an important way to show our appreciation for the Hindu community and all that they do to strengthen this great province,’ reads a joint statement issued by Alberta’s Minister of Culture Ron Orr and Associate Minister of Immigration Muhammad Yaseen.

‘Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Hindu temples in Alberta stepped up to support their members and the wider community through neighbourhood food banks. This exemplifies the generosity of Alberta’s Hindu community,’ the statement added.

‘On behalf of the Government of Alberta, we hope Hindu community members have a wonderful month celebrating their faith, customs and traditions of their heritage. celebrating Hindu heritage provides an excellent opportunity for Albertans to learn more about Hindu traditions and develop a greater appreciation of the beliefs and practices of their Hindu neighbours,’ the statement reads.

Earlier In July, the Mayor of the Township of Edison in New Jersey, USA recognized July as ‘Hindu persecution awareness month’. In 2016, the government of Ontario, another province in Canada, had declared the month of November every year as Hindu Heritage Month.