Ballack’s 18-year-old son Emilio dies in quad bike crash

Emilio Ballack, son of former Germany, Chelsea and Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Ballack, died in a quad bike crash in the holiday destination Troia, south of Lisbon in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Firefighters and police officers raced to the scene, but he died on the spot. Psychologists were also on hand to help the family.

According to reports in Portuguese media, the 18-year-old was riding his bike on an uneven patch of land near the Ballack family house when it slid backwards and landed on top of him.

After four years at Bayern Munich, Michael Ballack joined Chelsea in 2006. He won three Bundesliga championships and three German Cups during his time there.

The midfielder won the Premier League, the League Cup and three FA Cups during his time at Stamford Bridge and also participated in Chelsea’s 2008 Champions League final loss to Manchester United on penalties.

In 2010, he returned to his old team Bayer Leverkusen before retiring two years later.

Chelsea sent their condolences to the Ballack family, tweeting: ‘Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Emilio Ballack at the terribly young age of 18. All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time.’

Michael’s then-girlfriend Simone Lambe gave birth to Emilio in 2002. From his relationship with Lambe, the former German captain also has two kids, born in 2001 and 2005.