Demolition of Delhi Building’s Hawa Mahal-like facade ordered by civic body

New Delhi: On August 15, a Delhi-based heritage textile trader from Rajasthan that had built a Hawa Mahal-like facade for an old building in Chandni Chowk planned to inaugurate it, but now it is being demolished in compliance with local civic regulations.

According to a senior official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), on Thursday, said that the trader, Ankit Keyal, was given approval for renovation and not fresh construction, so, it is in ‘violation of the municipal norms’.

Mr. Keyal, who hails from Jodhpur and is a trained architect, deals in heritage textiles and handlooms. According to him, he intended to ‘promote heritage and culture of India and boost tourism’.

‘It took me three years to build this facade. It may be reminiscent of the Hawa Mahal of Jaipur, but it actually draws inspiration from Mehrangarh Fort in my hometown Jodhpur. Rajasthani craftsmen had worked on it over the last three years, and the pieces made in fiber, cement and Plaster of Paris were brought from Rajasthan to Delhi and assembled,’ he told the media.

The trader, who has lived in Delhi for ten years, said, ‘We had planned an official inauguration this Independence Day.’ He lamented that it was being destroyed, adding that all his earnings had been put into the project.

According to the trader, the facade was permitted within reasonable limits. The NDMC, however, said it is exceeding the permissible limit of six inches. ‘We had issued orders to demolish the structure, and the trader himself is getting it dismantled since Wednesday, in compliance with the order,’ the senior NDMC official said.

When asked if he had discussed the facade project with NDMC officials, Mr. Keyal responded, ‘No, I had not informed them’.

The NDMC official also noted that ‘no representation’ has been made from his side to date. ‘First of all, it is Chandni Chowk area, nearby Red Fort, and there are restrictions on constructions from ASI authorities. Besides, as part of the work being done by the Shahjehanabad Redevelopment Corporation, facade refurbishment will come up in the next phase. So, the structure erected by him is not legally tenable,’ the official said.

According to Keyal, the building is a new lease on the recently pedestrianized Chandni Chowk stretch. ‘All I wanted to do was to promote heritage and tourism, and compliment the work done in textile and handloom, to attract more people from India and abroad,’ he bemoaned.

‘I and my family members are in deep agony over this issue, as we had built the facade with lot of love. Many other traders will now feel apprehensive to undertake similar projects and keep their facades flat and dull, even if they wish to add ornamental elements,’ he added.