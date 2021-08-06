Etihad Airways to resume flights to two more destinations

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways will resume passenger flights to London and Manchester from August 8. The airline announced this as the UK included the UAE in its ‘amber list’. Etihad will operate three daily flights to London Heathrow and a daily service to Manchester. The air carrier will use its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircrafts for all 28 weekly services between Abu Dhabi and the UK.

As per the new announcement, all fully vaccinated passengers who were vaccinated in the UK, US or Europe can travel to England. They were also exempted from quarantine but need to take a PCR test 8 days after arrival.

Passengers vaccinated elsewhere, including in the UAE, and those unvaccinated, will be required to have a negative PCR test 72 hours before departure. They will also have to undergo 10 days of home quarantine and follow up Covid-19 tests on day two and day eight.

Tickets can be booked through www.etihad.com, mobile app or by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 or through a local or online travel agency.