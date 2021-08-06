Flydubai to resume services from India

Dubai: Flydubai announced that it will resume the passenger flight services from India from Saturday. Earlier on Friday morning, the Dubai-based budget air carrier announced that it is suspending services from India to UAE.

Earlier the authorities in UAE had allowed residents who received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE, and vaccinated and unvaccinated health workers, teachers, humanitarian cases and those employed in federal and local government agencies to return to UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda. An approval from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship is mandatory to travel.

Also Read: August month declared as ‘Hindu Heritage’ month in Alberta, Canada

Passengers must have a negative PCR test report and the test should have been taken within 48 hours from the flight departure time. They must also take a rapid Covid-19 test no more than four hours before boarding the flight.