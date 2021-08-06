Gulf country includes more countries including India in ‘red list’

Manama: The Civil Aviation Affairs in Bahrain has updated the ‘Red List’ countries. The authority updated the list in line with directives issued by the Government Executive Committee in response to recommendations made by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting Covid-19.

Bahrain has included India, Georgia, Ukraine, and the Republic of Malawi to the Red List. The new list will come into effect from August 12.

Red List countries:

– People’s Republic of Bangladesh

– Republic of India

– Islamic Republic of Pakistan

– Islamic Republic of Iran

– Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

– The Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

– Republic of Indonesia

– Socialist Republic of Vietnam

– Republic of the Philippines

– Federation of Malaysia

– Republic of Iraq

– Republic of Tunisia

– Georgia

– Mongolia

– United Mexican States

– Dominican Republic

– Republic of the Union of Myanmar

– Republic of Panama

– Republic of South Africa

– Republic of Malawi

– Republic of Namibia

– Republic of Uganda

– Republic of Zimbabwe

– Republic of Mozambique

– Ukraine

Passengers arriving from Red List countries, including those who have transited through these countries in the preceding 14 days, are prohibited from entry to Bahrain. Only Bahraini citizens and residents are exempted from this entry ban.

As per the new guidelines, all passengers eligible for entry must present a negative PCR test result, with a QR code taken within 48 hours of their departure. Further testing is required upon arrival and on the tenth day of mandatory quarantine. Payment for testing may be made on arrival or through the ‘BeAware Bahrain’ application. They must also undergo a 10-day quarantine either in a quarantine centres licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) or at their residence. Passengers aged six and below are exempt from these requirements.