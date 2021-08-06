Man kills girlfriend, removes skin and lives with corpse for 7 months

A 37-year-old metro Detroit man is accused of killing his live-in girlfriend, mutilating her body and living with her corpse for seven months, according to authorities.

In the slaying of Jerri Winters, Matthew Gerard Lewinski faces accusations of first-degree premeditated murder, mutilation of a body and concealing the death of an individual. Last Friday, he was formally arraigned and ordered detained in the Macomb County Jail without bond.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Sian Hengeveld, Lewinski confessed strangling Winters in his living room at the Crosswinds Condominiums in Clinton Township last December after an altercation.

Hengeveld told the newspaper Macomb Daily that Lewinski kept Winters’ body in his basement and removed ‘large portions of her skin from her back.’ Lewinski’s sister discovered Winters’ body on July 28 and promptly phoned the police.

Neighbors who share a wall with Lewinski’s condo told the newspaper that they had been smelling a stench emanating from his flat for several weeks and believed it was an animal death. They claim the couple frequently fought and they had to urge them to be quiet on several occasions. Winters had moved out last autumn and they hadn’t seen much of Lewinski this year.

According to court documents, Lewinski will appear in Clinton Township District Court on August 9 for a probable cause conference. Lewinski faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release if convicted as charged.