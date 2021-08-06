Mirabai Chanu honours 150 truck drivers who gave her free lift to academy

Guwahati: Gratitude is one of the most beautiful emotions, which reminds us to be grateful and appreciative of the people who have been there for us. Mirabai Chanu, who won India’s first medal at the Olympics, is now thanking those who helped make her dream a reality. In the women’s 49 kg weightlifting competition, Chanu won a silver medal with a total lift of 202 kg, creating history.

Obviously, Chanu didn’t have it easy. The village of Nongpok Kakching, about 30 km from the Sports Academy, could not be reached by public transportation. As she comes from an underprivileged family, private transport was not an option anyway. So, she would hitch rides with truck drivers who carried sand to Imphal. Mirabai Chanu was given a free ride to her training academy by these truck drivers.

Chanu found those Good Samaritans and thanked them for their valuable contribution. NDTV reported that she gave around 150 truck drivers and helpers shirts and Manipuri scarves as well as a full course lunch. Even as she thanked truck drivers for their contribution to her successful journey, she became emotional.

Furthermore, she says that she wouldn’t have achieved her dream if it weren’t for truckers who helped her travel to the Sports Academy. ‘I wanted to see the truckers who provided me regular lifts from home to the training centre and seek their blessing. They really helped me during my hard times of training. I’m looking for those sand-carrying truckers so that I can try to extend whatever help they may require now,’ she had previously told Hindustan Times.

Free rides helped Mirabai and her family avoid transportation costs, and instead, the money went into her diet during her training days as a teenager.

Several netizens praised Chanu’s kind and thoughtful gesture. One user wrote, ‘Mirabhai u did not forget anyone including those who were part of your journey in life. A big heart touching gestuere from you. God blessings remain to you and u will be inspiration for many not only in sports but humanity too.’

