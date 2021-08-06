MK Stalin to launch ‘doorstep healthcare’ scheme in Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, plans to introduce the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam,’ a ‘doorstep healthcare’ project intended to reduce the need for patients to visit hospitals for non-communicable disease treatment. According to officials familiar with the matter at the state’s health department, the chief minister will inaugurate the ‘healthcare at doorstep’ scheme virtually, in the Krishnagiri district.

The Tamil Nadu doorstep healthcare scheme will be initiated simultaneously in seven districts, including Chennai and Coimbatore, shortly after its launch today. According to a government order, the ambitious scheme will initially cover 1,172 health sub-centers, 189 primary health centers, and more than 50 community health centers across 50 universal health coverage blocks in Tamil Nadu

While speaking to reporters about the initiative, Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian said that the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ or doorstep healthcare scheme aims to not only provide needed medications to citizens, but also to bring medical services to their homes.

According to news reports, chief minister MK Stalin will personally inspect the medical supplies that will be delivered to the homes of those diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes following the launch of the doorstep healthcare scheme, with a special focus on those patients and senior citizens in the state who require physiotherapy.