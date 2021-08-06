Pay 30 lakh entry tax for Rolls-Royce, even milk vendors pay tax: Court to Dhanush

The Madras High Court on Thursday declined to allow famous south actor Dhanush to drop his request for an entrance tax exemption for his imported car, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, from the United Kingdom.

The petition was filed in 2015. Dhanush, Rajinikanth’s son-in-law, must pay the remaining Rs 30.33 lakh of the Rs 60.66 lakh requested by the Commercial Taxes Department in 2015 for entrance tax on a Rolls Royce Ghost he imported within 48 hours.

When the case came up for hearing before Justice S.M. Subramaniam on Thursday, Dhanush’s lawyer told the court that the actor had already paid half of the tax and was willing to pay the rest. The counsel asked the judge to let him withdraw his plea. The court, however, declined to allow Dhanush to withdraw his petition, stating that the case had been ongoing since 2015.

The court said, ‘If your intentions were genuine you should have paid the tax when the Supreme court settled the matter in 2018. But now after the High Court listed it for passing the order, you are seeking to withdraw.’

The court slammed the actor, stating that even a milk vendor or a daily wage labourer pays taxes on every litre of gasoline purchased and that no such individual has petitioned the High Court requesting an exemption from such charges. The court said, ‘No doubt you have the right to move the court but you should have paid the tax and withdrawn the petition at least after the Supreme court settled the issue in 2018.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush has recently seen in Jagame Thandhiram, which was launched on Netflix on June 18th. The gangster drama film follows a Tamil goon who is hired to work for a British billionaire.

He’s now working on an untitled movie with Sekhar Kammula, which will be shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi at the same time. In August, the film will begin production and it will be his Telugu debut. Dhanush will also appear in Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar appear alongside Dhanush in the flick.