Pilot project to clean Mithi river launched

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) inaugurated a pilot project to clean up the Mithi river at Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday in the presence of Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray.

In collaboration with the Marine Debris Partnership, the goal of the project is to collect floating matter, separate it, and recycle it. To clean the river, a machine will be used to collect the floating waste on the river.

Today, we launched the Mithi River Clean-Up project by MMRDA in collaboration with the Marine Debris Partnership. This project will make use of a special machine developed by Finland’s RiverRecycle, which would collect floating plastic waste to clean the river and recycle it. pic.twitter.com/7EHN53vwvR — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 6, 2021

According to officials, the MMRDA facilitates the project and reviews the performance and result of its Marine Debris Partnership on a regular basis. ‘This pilot project is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India and will help transform the Mithi river. Evaluating the trial run, we aim to extend this further to the other rivers in the city,’ Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

Mumbai’s Mithi River originates from spillovers from the Vihar and Powai Lakes and traverses suburbs, like Seepz, Marol, Andheri, and then flows under the runway of the International Airport and meanders through areas of Bail Bazar, Kurla, Bandra-Kurla Complex and meets the Arabian Sea at Mahim Bay.